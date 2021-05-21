Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival returns May 28 – 30

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival returns to City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, on Friday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is FREE and dogs are welcome.

Social distancing and masks are requested. Sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue.

Enjoy foods cooked fresh onsite (seafood, meat, and vegetarian options) with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The seafood is sourced from Florida’s coastal waters, a sustainable and renewable resource. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

The weekend’s line-up includes some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents from such genres as R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean sounds.

Friday, May 28

4:30 p.m. Westcoast Steelpan Band (jazz, Caribbean)

6:30 p.m. China Grove (Doobie Brothers tribute band)

8:30 p.m. Trezz Hombres (ZZ top tribute band)

Saturday, May 29

12:30 p.m. The Whole Band (Americana, rock, variety)

2:30 p.m. Kettle of Fish (rock, blues, reggae)

4:30 p.m. Brenda Watty & Her Peeps (jazz, R&B, Motown)

6:30 p.m. Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

8:30 p.m. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (country blues)

Sunday, May 30

12:30 p.m. North Jetty Allstars (classic rock, yacht rock, blues)

2:30 p.m. Double Your Trouble (Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band)

4:30 p.m. Dr. Dave Band (country rock, bluegrass)

Throughout the day, peruse and shop at a marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products.

Limited on-site parking is available for $15.