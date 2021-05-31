Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Punta Gorda Police Department investigate home burglaries Burnt Store Isles area

items.[0].image.alt
Punta Gorda Police
Background only (97).jpg
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 07:19:56-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating some home burglaries in the Burnt Store Isles area.

The homes were unoccupied.

Police believe a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with tag 644QQD may have been involved in one or both of these incidents.

They are asking residents to keep an eye out for this vehicle as they may be looking for additional vacant houses to burglarize.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911.

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku