Punta Gorda Police Department investigate home burglaries Burnt Store Isles area

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating some home burglaries in the Burnt Store Isles area.

The homes were unoccupied.

Police believe a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with tag 644QQD may have been involved in one or both of these incidents.

They are asking residents to keep an eye out for this vehicle as they may be looking for additional vacant houses to burglarize.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911.

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.