Punta Gorda "Gold Rush Limited" lottery winner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Charlotte County woman becomes a multi-millionaire playing a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says Elizabeth Gajecka of Punta Gorda claimed the $5,000,000 prize from the Gold Rush Limited.

Officials say she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

They say Gajecka purchased her winning ticket from Lake Suzy Food & Beverage, located at 12569 Southwest County Road 769 in Lake Suzy.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.