PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — It's Fourth of July weekend and that means plenty will be celebrating our nation’s independence outdoors.

Cities from all over Southwest Florida will be celebrating, including Punta Gorda with their 2-day Independence Day Celebration. But the real fun isn’t meant to start until noon.

There’s going to be all sorts of different activities for families to get in on. They include:

• Participating Vendor displays

• The Spice & Tea Exchange – Create your own unique 4th of July iced tea

• Face Painter /Star Spangled Festival glitter (12-6)

• Matte Tattoo Artist (12-6)

• Get Snapped Photo Booth (12-6)

• Mermaid Meet and Greet with Photo ops (2-4 pm)

• Live music, variety of musicians including Zydegatorz Band, 12 noon (Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar located on Dry Beach) and Shane Duncan Band, 5 pm (Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar located on Dry Beach)

• Shopping and Dining with Village Merchants

On Monday, the festivities continue starting with a freedom swim at 9 in the morning. They also include:

• Participating Vendor displays

• The Spice & Tea Exchange – Create your own unique 4th of July iced tea

• Face Painter / Star Spangled Festival Glitter (12-9)

• Matte Tattoo Artist (12-6)

• Get Snapped Photo Booth (12-8)

• Mermaid Meet and Greet with Photo ops (6-8 pm)

• Light up Balloons (7-9 pm)

• Live music, variety of musicians including From the Edge Band, 5 pm (Dry Beach)

• Shopping and Dining with Village Merchants

• Fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Fishermen's Village