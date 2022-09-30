Publix to donate water and ice as part of hurricane relief efforts

Publix Super Markets announced associates will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to individuals affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.

They will be distributing water and ice at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, at Next Level Church, 12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, Florida.

Publix also started an ongoing donation campaign, allowing customers and associates to help people affected by the hurricane. One hundred percent of proceeds donated will go to the American Red Cross.