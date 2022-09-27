Publix stores close in Ian impact zones

WPTV

Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 27, 2022

The following statement was released by Publix corporate officials Tuesday afternoon: Stores in the following counties will close at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. We anticipate the stores in the counties listed below to reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.



Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

#1562 (located at 200 Island Way, Clearwater) will close at 3pm today (9/27)

#139 (located at 4655 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach) will close at 3pm today (9/27)

#1149 (located at 111 104th Ave., Treasure Island) will close at 3pm today (9/27)

Stores in Polk and Highlands Counties are expected to remain open until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29, and reopening on Friday, Sept. 30.



Please keep in mind, hours may be adjusted, and the status of individual stores are subject to change based on Hurricane Ian’s track and projected impacts. As always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities.



For the most up-to-date information regarding store status, please visit www.publix.com/storm [publix.com].



Regarding product deliveries and supply, we have seen increased purchases on items such as bread, water, batteries and canned goods just to name a few. Our teams are working diligently to keep our stores stocked for our customers. We will continue to make product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so.



Lindsay Willis, Publix

