Public Safety Committee of the Town of Fort Myers Beach conducts survey

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Public Safety Committee of the Town of Fort Myers Beach is conducting a survey.

The survey is designed to determine the community’s level of need and interest in the possible development of a community policing/neighborhood program.

Survey topics will address pedestrians, homelessness, bike traffic lanes, law enforcement response, street lighting, and neighborhoods.

The Public Safety Committee will review the results and make recommendations to Town Council.

The deadline to take the survey is May 28th.

Take the survey by clicking here.

