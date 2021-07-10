Public notice of overhead adult mosquito treatments

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — Hendry County officials sent out a public notice of aerial adult mosquito treatments over Hookers Point in Clewiston starting tomorrow until Monday.

The operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels increase. The insecticide for this treatment is approved by the State of Florida and the Environmental Protection Agency.

If you have any questions regarding the operation, you can contact the treatment conductor at 800-443-2034 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.