Public meeting to view Boca Grande dog park plans

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Parks and Recreation will host an open house from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, in the auditorium at the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 First St. West for a proposed dog park coming to Boca Grande. The park is planned for the Wheeler Road ballfield location.

During this open house, the public is invited to stop by and view plans of the proposed improvements as well as discuss them with county staff. The design of the park will mirror other Lee County off-leash facilities with an enclosure for large dogs and one for canines 18 inches and shorter. It will also include paved parking, shade structures, seating, a drinking fountain and other amenities.

The meeting will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines. For those who are unable to attend or prefer to view the plans remotely, contact Lee County Parks and Recreation beginning May 1 to request a digital copy of renderings shared at the meeting. Email leeparks@leegov.com and put “Boca Grande Dog Park” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Lee County Parks & Recreation facilities, visit www.leeparks.org or call 239-533-7275.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lee County will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities in its services, programs, or activities. To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact Joan LaGuardia, 239-533-2314, Florida Relay Service 711, or jlaguardia@leegov.com. Accommodation will be provided at no cost to the requestor. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance.