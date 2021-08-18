Protestors will meet at the Naples City Hall asking for a ban on abortions

NAPLES, Fla. — A Sanctuary City for the Unborn movement started in Waskom, Texas, is now making its way to Southwest Florida.

The founder, Mark Dickson, said this is a single vote away from being on the Naples City Council's agenda.

The ultimate goal is to prohibit abortions in Naples.

Protestors will meet outside of the Naples City Hall Wednesday morning. The group hopes to get the City Council’s support.

Dickson told Fox 4 the group wants a local ordinance to be put in place.

“We're not talking about passing a resolution; we are talking about passing an ordinance. An ordinance is a law, an ordinance actually has the ability, penalties are put in place. There are consequences,” he said.

The group is facing heavy opposition.

After an online petition asking local lawmakers to ban abortion in Naples circulated in January of this year, the Southwest Florida Red Coats protested outside the Collier County Courthouse. They hope lawmakers won’t follow the petitioners’ request.

A spokesperson for the Southwest Florida Red Coats said petitions like this make her nervous.

"I didn’t actually realize Sanctuary Cities for Abortion were a thing up until a few months ago. I started doing research and I was like, 'Oh, this is happening!'” Lacey Hickey said.

City Council Candidate, Bill Oppenheimer, will be at the protest with other pro-life supporters.

