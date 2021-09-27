Protesters gather outside Laundrie family home, demand answers regarding Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As search efforts for Brian Laundrie continue at the Carlton Reserve, some are demanding answers from Brian’s parents... with a megaphone.

A group of protesters have gathered outside the Laundrie family home once more. What began as a quiet morning in North Port has quickly turned into a familiar scene. Protesters gathered outside the Laundrie family home, demanding one thing.

“Give answers to the world, the world is watching and we’re not going away!” they said.

It’s not the first time protesters have formed outside the Laundrie family home. Brian Laundrie has now been missing for more than week after returning home alone from a cross country trip with his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was discovered a week ago in a Wyoming National Park. Since Laundrie’s disappearance, all eyes have turned on the single story home in North Port.

“People are concerned," said Andra Griffin, demanding 'Justice for Gabby.' "People want to know what’s going on. People want to know why they’re hiding in that home and not helping.”

Andra Griffin says she’s been making the drive from Manatee County for the last six days to stand outside, just across the street from the Laundrie home. She says she believes Laundrie’s parents are withholding information.

“We want to know what the parents know," she says. "We want them to start cooperating with authorities. Right now they are lawyering up, they’re not doing much. Their child is also missing, as I had explained earlier, and they don’t seem to care. They don’t seem to care where their own son is.”

Laundrie has been named by authorities as a person of interest in Petito’s death. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him on Wednesday. And as crews continue to search the nearby Carlton Reserve, others believe inquiries should be made closer to home.

“We need to bring closure to this family and the only way we can do it, at this point, is doing what we’re doing," said Griffin. "We’re out of options here and we need help.”

And Griffin told Fox 4 News they will be out at the home for as long as it takes to get justice for Gabby. If it takes a month, they said they will be out there every day for the next month.

In the meantime, the public is asked to share any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.