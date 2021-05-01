Promenade at Bonita Bay extends farmers market for additional month

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (April 30 — Promenade at Bonita Bay is extending the seasonal farmers’ market by Local Roots, LLC through the month of May. Every Saturday, the outdoor market will take place in the parking lot at 26795 S. Bay Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Bonita Springs farmers’ market usually ends in April but is extending its season to accommodate customers who said they will be remaining in Southwest Florida longer than in previous years. An additional month of the market will also greatly benefit the vendors who missed out on sales over the past year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The farmers’ market is a popular attraction for residents and visitors to try local foods and fares from the Southwest Florida community. Vendors sell prepared food and drinks for breakfast and lunch as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, cut flowers and plants, baked goods, seafood, organic cheeses, guacamole, salsas, pickles, honey and jams.

For the most recent season, Local Roots also added a limited number of crafters and artists to the market’s lineup.

Almost all of the vendors of the eighth season will be returning in May with the addition of Wally’s Chocolate, a gourmet chocolate artisan out of Fort Myers Beach.

To help keep customers safe from COVID-19, coordinators remind farmers’ market guests to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash/clean hands frequently, not to touch products unless they are buying them and not to gather in groups after purchasing products.

Vendors continue to provide hand sanitizer at their booths and are required to wear masks. Additionally, guests are encouraged to pre-order items and make shopping lists to reduce the time they spend at the market.