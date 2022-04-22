Professional eater & food challenger accepts ice cream challenge in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Webb a professional eater and food challenger from Australia made a stop at Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream in North Fort Myers on Friday.
He tackled the 5 lb Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge.
You have 45 minutes to eat the following:
- 1lb of edible cookie dough
- 3.5 lb of ice cream
- .5 lb of toppings.
It costs $50 pay to play and if you can eat the entire sundae in the 45-minute time limit you get your money back. Plus cookie dough for a year, a photo on the wall, and an “I conquered the Wonderland Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge” T-Shirt.
JWebby Can Eat completed the challenge in two minutes and forty-five seconds.