Professional eater & food challenger accepts ice cream challenge in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Webb a professional eater and food challenger from Australia made a stop at Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream in North Fort Myers on Friday.

He tackled the 5 lb Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge.

You have 45 minutes to eat the following:

1lb of edible cookie dough

3.5 lb of ice cream

.5 lb of toppings.

It costs $50 pay to play and if you can eat the entire sundae in the 45-minute time limit you get your money back. Plus cookie dough for a year, a photo on the wall, and an “I conquered the Wonderland Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge” T-Shirt.

JWebby Can Eat completed the challenge in two minutes and forty-five seconds.