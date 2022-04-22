Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Professional eater & food challenger accepts ice cream challenge in North Fort Myers

"Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream" 5 lb Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge
@jwebby_can.eat stopped by to try the 5lb Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge at Wonderland Cookie Dough &amp; Ice Cream in North Fort Myers.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 18:45:45-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Webb a professional eater and food challenger from Australia made a stop at Wonderland Cookie Dough & Ice Cream in North Fort Myers on Friday.

He tackled the 5 lb Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge.

You have 45 minutes to eat the following:

  • 1lb of edible cookie dough
  • 3.5 lb of ice cream
  • .5 lb of toppings.

It costs $50 pay to play and if you can eat the entire sundae in the 45-minute time limit you get your money back. Plus cookie dough for a year, a photo on the wall, and an “I conquered the Wonderland Cookie Dough Sundae Challenge” T-Shirt.

JWebby Can Eat completed the challenge in two minutes and forty-five seconds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4