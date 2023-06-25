Watch Now
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Port LaBelle Utility System customers

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 25, 2023
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice has been implemented for all Port LaBelle Utility System customers.

Port LaBelle Utility System says "There was a major water line crack in the area and left no water pressure within the system."

When there is little to no water pressure there may be a possibility of backflow into the water system, but this does not mean the water is contaminated.

It is recommended the water you use for consumption be boiled for at least 1 minute.

Port LaBelle Utility System says the anticipated time frame of the notice is 4 days.

For more information call 863-675-5372

