Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Port LaBelle Utility System customers

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice has been implemented for all Port LaBelle Utility System customers.

Port LaBelle Utility System says "There was a major water line crack in the area and left no water pressure within the system."

When there is little to no water pressure there may be a possibility of backflow into the water system, but this does not mean the water is contaminated.

It is recommended the water you use for consumption be boiled for at least 1 minute.

Port LaBelle Utility System says the anticipated time frame of the notice is 4 days.

For more information call 863-675-5372