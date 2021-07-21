Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Lehigh Acres

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Advisory due to an 8-inch water main break at Joel Blvd. and 11th St., East as of Wednesday, July 21, at 1 pm. The advisory will affect customers residing on the East and West side of Joel Blvd., North of 7th St., E, including Beach Club Colony.

Repair crews are on-site, and services are expected to be restored by 5 pm. Samples of the water will be taken to a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory and a notice of recession will be issued once samples show the water is safe to drink. A rescind of the notice is anticipated by Saturday, July 24.

The FGUA provides a Boil Water Notice Advisory under Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requirements in the event that water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in the service area. In the meantime, the FGUA advises that all water used for drinking or cooked be boiled. A rolling boil for a period of one minute is sufficient to ensure the water is free of possible bacteria or viruses. Alternatively, bottled water may be used