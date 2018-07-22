Power restored in Lehigh following an outage

5:13 PM, Jul 22, 2018
5:16 PM, Jul 22, 2018
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. --- Residents in Lehigh are feeling some relief after thousands of Lee County Electric Cooperative were without power early Sunday afternoon. 

The power outage happened around 2 p.m. Fox 4 spoke with LCEC's Public Relations Manager, Karen Ryan, who said 3,000 of its customers were affected by the outage, out of the 20,000 people who live in the area. 

LCEC customers were without power for approximately 20 minutes. 

An investigation into what caused the power outage is underway. 

 

