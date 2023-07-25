Power grid shutdown after crash near LaBelle Brewery

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Hendry County on State Road 80 resulted in road closures and a power grid shutdown around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. near the LaBelle Brewing Company.

HCSO said a vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing it to lean toward the roadway.

Westbound lanes of SR 80 are closed asof 12 p.m. Eastbound lanes will be used for both east and westbound traffic on the road.

Florida Power and Light is also conducting a grid shutdown in the area.

Deputies are on scene directing traffic. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible and expect delays in the area.