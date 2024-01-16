POV: Canals? Nope, it's flooded streets and neighborhoods in the Cape

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many in Southwest Florida took to their windows to show us their view of Monday night's weather event.

The afternoon started like any other in Southwest Florida, except it's the dry season in January.

The rain just kept coming for much of Cape Coral and Fort Myers, so many took to the streets to see it for themselves.

Cape Coral resident Ray Smith sent Fox 4 this photo showing SW 23 Avenue underwater.

Ray Smith SW 23 Avenue under water during Monday afternoon's storm



Cindi Kent took this photo at 25th Place and 43rd Terrace in southwest Cape Coral which saw nearly a foot of rainfall.

Cindi Kent 25th Place and 43rd Terrace in southwest Cape Coral

Where you might argue it is hard to tell whether this is a street or one of Cape's beloved canals.

However, Cape Coral was not alone. In downtown Fort Myers, the area around Edison and Fowler Street often struggles with drainage issues and it did tonight.

WFTX Flooding near Edison and Fowler in downtown Fort Myers



Thankfully, First Street did a little better and the drains appeared to be keeping up with the heavy rainfall. Plus, the Caloosahatchee Bridge was driveable.

Fort Myers had about a half foot of rainfall, while Cape Coral got nearly a foot in some parts on Monday night.