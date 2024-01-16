Watch Now
POV: Canals? Nope, it's flooded streets and neighborhoods in the Cape

Parts of SWFL were hit with flooding on Monday afternoon, and residents took to the streets showing what was going on outside their windows.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 22:06:31-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many in Southwest Florida took to their windows to show us their view of Monday night's weather event.

The afternoon started like any other in Southwest Florida, except it's the dry season in January.

The rain just kept coming for much of Cape Coral and Fort Myers, so many took to the streets to see it for themselves.

Cape Coral resident Ray Smith sent Fox 4 this photo showing SW 23 Avenue underwater.

SW 23 Avenue underwater during Monday afternoon's storm
Cindi Kent took this photo at 25th Place and 43rd Terrace in southwest Cape Coral which saw nearly a foot of rainfall.

25th Place and 43rd Terrace in southwest Cape Coral
Where you might argue it is hard to tell whether this is a street or one of Cape's beloved canals.

However, Cape Coral was not alone. In downtown Fort Myers, the area around Edison and Fowler Street often struggles with drainage issues and it did tonight.

Flooding near Edison and Fowler in downtown Fort Myers
Thankfully, First Street did a little better and the drains appeared to be keeping up with the heavy rainfall. Plus, the Caloosahatchee Bridge was driveable.

Fort Myers had about a half foot of rainfall, while Cape Coral got nearly a foot in some parts on Monday night.

