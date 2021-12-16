Post Office extending hours for the holidays

FLORIDA — The U.S. Postal Service is offering Sunday hours this weekend at several post offices.
This is to help people with last-minute holiday shipping needs.
Designated Post Offices will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on December 19 and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
List of area Post Offices:
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|ZIP CODE
|Bonita Springs
|26150 Old 41 Road
|Bonita Springs
|34135
|Lakewood Ranch
|5910 Post Blvd
|Bradenton
|34211
|Cape Coral Central
|1030 SE Ninth Ave
|Cape Coral
|33990
|Clearwater
|100 S Belcher Road
|Clearwater
|33765
|Largo
|50 Eighth Ave S
|Largo
|33770
|Suntree
|6105 N Wickham Road
|Melbourne
|32940
|West Melbourne
|2305 Minton Road
|Melbourne
|32904
|Naples
|1200 Goodlette-Frank Rd N
|Naples
|34102
|Coco River
|1130 Creekside Pkwy
|Naples
|34108
|City Center
|4975 City Hall Blvd
|North Port
|34286
|Oldsmar
|3905 Tampa Road
|Oldsmar
|34677
|South Creek
|1701 W Wetherbee Road
|Orlando
|32837
|Alafaya
|650 N Alafaya Trail Ste 101
|Orlando
|32828
|Palm Harbor
|495 Alt 19
|Palm Harbor
|34683
|Murdock
|19190 Cochran Blvd Frnt
|Port Charlotte
|33948
|Port Charlotte
|3740 Tamiami Trail
|Port Charlotte
|33952
|Punta Gorda
|130 E Marion Ave
|Punta Gorda
|33950
|Riverview
|10810 Boyette Road
|Riverview
|33569
|Crossroads
|1275 66th St N
|St. Petersburg
|33710
|Gateway Mall
|701 77th Ave N
|St. Petersburg
|33702
|St. Petersburg
|3135 First Ave N
|St. Petersburg
|33730
|Seminole
|9355 113th St
|Seminole
|33772
|Spring Hill
|8501 Philatelic Drive
|Spring Hill
|34606
|New Tampa
|16350 Bruce B Downs Blvd
|Tampa
|33647
|Carrollwood
|12651 N Dale Mabry Hwy
|Tampa
|33618
|Tarpon Springs
|850 E Lime St
|Tarpon Springs
|34689
|Valrico
|2406 E State Road 60
|Valrico
|33594
|Venice
|350 W Venice Ave
|Venice
|34285
Post Offices that already offer extended weekday and Saturday hours.