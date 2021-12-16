Post Office extending hours for the holidays

FLORIDA — The U.S. Postal Service is offering Sunday hours this weekend at several post offices.

This is to help people with last-minute holiday shipping needs.

Designated Post Offices will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on December 19 and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.

List of area Post Offices:



ADDRESS CITY ZIP CODE Bonita Springs 26150 Old 41 Road Bonita Springs 34135 Lakewood Ranch 5910 Post Blvd Bradenton 34211 Cape Coral Central 1030 SE Ninth Ave Cape Coral 33990 Clearwater 100 S Belcher Road Clearwater 33765 Largo 50 Eighth Ave S Largo 33770 Suntree 6105 N Wickham Road Melbourne 32940 West Melbourne 2305 Minton Road Melbourne 32904 Naples 1200 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Naples 34102 Coco River 1130 Creekside Pkwy Naples 34108 City Center 4975 City Hall Blvd North Port 34286 Oldsmar 3905 Tampa Road Oldsmar 34677 South Creek 1701 W Wetherbee Road Orlando 32837 Alafaya 650 N Alafaya Trail Ste 101 Orlando 32828 Palm Harbor 495 Alt 19 Palm Harbor 34683 Murdock 19190 Cochran Blvd Frnt Port Charlotte 33948 Port Charlotte 3740 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte 33952 Punta Gorda 130 E Marion Ave Punta Gorda 33950 Riverview 10810 Boyette Road Riverview 33569 Crossroads 1275 66th St N St. Petersburg 33710 Gateway Mall 701 77th Ave N St. Petersburg 33702 St. Petersburg 3135 First Ave N St. Petersburg 33730 Seminole 9355 113th St Seminole 33772 Spring Hill 8501 Philatelic Drive Spring Hill 34606 New Tampa 16350 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa 33647 Carrollwood 12651 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa 33618 Tarpon Springs 850 E Lime St Tarpon Springs 34689 Valrico 2406 E State Road 60 Valrico 33594 Venice 350 W Venice Ave Venice 34285

Post Offices that already offer extended weekday and Saturday hours.