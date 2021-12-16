Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Post Office extending hours for the holidays

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
(AP Photo)
Postal Service-Electric Vehicles
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:25:47-05

FLORIDA — The U.S. Postal Service is offering Sunday hours this weekend at several post offices.

This is to help people with last-minute holiday shipping needs.

Designated Post Offices will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on December 19 and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.

List of area Post Offices:

ADDRESSCITYZIP CODE 
Bonita Springs26150 Old 41 RoadBonita Springs34135 
Lakewood Ranch5910 Post BlvdBradenton34211 
Cape Coral Central1030 SE Ninth AveCape Coral33990 
Clearwater100 S Belcher RoadClearwater33765 
Largo50 Eighth Ave SLargo33770 
Suntree6105 N Wickham RoadMelbourne32940 
West Melbourne2305 Minton RoadMelbourne32904 
Naples1200 Goodlette-Frank Rd NNaples34102 
Coco River1130 Creekside PkwyNaples34108 
City Center4975 City Hall BlvdNorth Port34286 
Oldsmar3905 Tampa RoadOldsmar34677 
South Creek1701 W Wetherbee RoadOrlando32837 
Alafaya650 N Alafaya Trail Ste 101Orlando32828 
Palm Harbor495 Alt 19Palm Harbor34683 
Murdock19190 Cochran Blvd FrntPort Charlotte33948 
Port Charlotte3740 Tamiami TrailPort Charlotte33952 
Punta Gorda130 E Marion AvePunta Gorda33950 
Riverview10810 Boyette RoadRiverview33569 
Crossroads1275 66th St NSt. Petersburg33710 
Gateway Mall701 77th Ave NSt. Petersburg33702 
St. Petersburg3135 First Ave NSt. Petersburg33730 
Seminole9355 113th StSeminole33772 
Spring Hill8501 Philatelic DriveSpring Hill34606 
New Tampa16350 Bruce B Downs BlvdTampa33647 
Carrollwood12651 N Dale Mabry HwyTampa33618 
Tarpon Springs850 E Lime StTarpon Springs34689 
Valrico2406 E State Road 60Valrico33594 
Venice350 W Venice AveVenice34285 

Post Offices that already offer extended weekday and Saturday hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4