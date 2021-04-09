Possible shots fired, domestic disturbance causing increased police presence on SW 13th Ave. in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 11:45 P.M.:

The man who was threatening self-harm has been detained.

Cape Coral Police are on the 2700 block of SW 13th Ave., due to an individual threatening self-harm in a domestic disturbance. Police say a shot may have been fired.

The bearcat tactical vehicle is en route to help with communication efforts as the individual is barricaded in the home.

There is no danger to the public at this time. Please avoid the area. A perimeter has been set up.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.