Possible gang activity at Cape Coral restaurant

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Cape Coral Police were called to the Golden Corral on Andalusia Boulevard to investigate after a kitchen worker said a man flashed a gun to him. The restaurant worker admitted he was affiliated with the "bloods," and the man who showed the gun was wearing that gang's common symbol -- a red bandana.

This happened Saturday just after 8 PM. The Cape Coral Police report says a man working in the kitchen got into a verbal argument with a group of men. He told police one of the men wearing a red bandana pulled up his shirt and showcased a handgun inside the restaurant. A red bandana is commonly associated with the "bloods" gang.

The worker told police he also used to be in a gang. He said "he affiliated himself with the "bloods" but no longer associates himself with them." The worker did have a "bloods" tattoo on his hand.

"I'm surprised. I'm shocked, actually. I would not think that any gang activity would be here in Cape Coral. Especially in Golden Corral," Dee Anderson, a Golden Corral patron, told Fox 4.

The heavily redacted police report also says more words were exchanged outside the restaurant, and a fight involving a wooden bat broke out.

"You never know what they're going to do," Golden Corral patron Charlotte Wangerin said. "How many lives are going to be in danger, or even killed."

The worker eventually told police he was no longer interested in pressing charges.

Four in Your Corner reached out to the owner of the Golden Corral, their corporate offices, and the worker involved in this incident, but have not heard back.