Possible explosive device reported in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A Goodwill store in Naples was evacuated Tuesday after authorities responded to a possible explosive device off Immokalee Road.

According to a Collier County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, at approximately noon Tuesday, deputies were breaking up an altercation between two men in the store's parking lot on Bellaire Bay Drive.

One of the men locked himself in the other man's vehicle and refused to come out. Deputies tasered the man and while they were removing him from the vehicle, he stated that there was a bomb in his vehicle.

The area was shut down while deputies investigate the scene.

Avoid this area if possible.