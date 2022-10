NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County EMS and DOH-Collier are working together to provide portable oxygen tank refills tomorrow, Saturday, October 8.

Refills will be available at the South Regional Library in Naples, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adaptors for most tank models will be available on-site to accommodate various styles. It’s important that tanks have passed inspection, otherwise they will be declined.

For more information, visit floridahealth.gov.