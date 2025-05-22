Port Charlotte woman charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A woman is charged with neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, according to documents from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

On May 14, Tesla Roberson's 13-day-old infant was admitted to a hospital in Fort Myers, according to records obtained by Fox 4. After the baby tested positive for methamphetamine, Roberson apparently escaped with the infant while DCF was on the way.

The next day, Charlotte County deputies found Roberson. They said they also found glass pipes next to a toddler sippy cup, among other concerning items.

Roberson is accused of putting both her newborn and toddler in eminent danger of serious injury, among other charges.