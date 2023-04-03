Port Charlotte teen killed in crash on Tamiami Trail

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Charlotte County on Sunday evening.

FHP says the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tamiama Trail and Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

According to troopers, an 18-year-old woman from Port Charlotte was traveling south on Tamiami Trail. A second vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman from Brandon was traveling east on Conway Boulevard.

FHP says the teen failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was hit by the other vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The passenger and other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.