Port Charlotte man tased, arrested after jumping gallery railing in wife's sentencing

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The husband of a woman accused of abusing their child had to be tased in court.

Deputies say Gregory A. Carrasquillo jumped the gallery bar and attempted to make contact with the defendant, his wife.

This was during a criminal sentencing proceeding at the Charlotte County Justice Center for Crystal Carrasquillo. Crystal was charged with Cruelty Towards a Child and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Crystal was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections. Once the sentence was read by the judge, witnesses say he stood up and jumped over the gallery bar, in an attempt to make contact with his wife at the defendant’s table.

Bailiffs stopped him, and he continued to resist.

At that time, one of the deputies deployed their taser.

Gregory was placed under arrest on one count of Resisting without Violence.