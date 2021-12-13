Port Charlotte man arrested accused of killing a man found dead inside a hotel room

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a man in a hotel room on Thursday.

Investigators say 25-year-old Brennan Wakey was arrested for the crime.

Police were called to a room at 950 University Parkway in reference to a death investigation. They say a man’s body was found by housekeeping staff.

Police discovered the victim and an unknown man entered the hotel lobby just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8th. Video surveillance showed the victim a short time later at a drive-thru. Investigators say just after 2:30 a.m.

Thursday morning video surveillance captured the victim, suspect Brennan Wakey, and another man exit a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Investigators say just after 3 a.m. video surveillance shows suspect Brennan Wakey leaving the building while pulling a bag on wheels and a handgun in his rear waistband.

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stopped Wakey in reference to a traffic stop where he was detained and transported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.