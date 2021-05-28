Port Charlotte couple facing drug charges, child placed with DCF

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte couple is facing drug charges after deputies served a search warrant on their home and placed a child in the care of DCF.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Ave., under suspected drug activity.

When deputies informed Brandon Tufts that they were there to search the home, he began to resist and yelled out to his girlfriend, Jennifer Orlick, to lock the door. Tufts was handcuffed and put in a patrol car.

As deputies approached the property, Orlick ran and locked the sliding door in an effort to keep them out.

To ensure Orlick was not arming herself, deputies removed the screen and blinds from an open window. Through the window, they advised her they had a search warrant and she was asked to open the door and step outside. Deputies were able to get the front door open and Orlick exited with a child.

Deputies searched the home and found the following:

5.5g of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies

11.6g of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card)

37.9 g of unidentified substances, being sent for testing

2g of methamphetamine

Over $1,150 in cash

Misc. other paraphernalia, including straws with residue and a scale

In the trash can next to the bed in the room where the child sleeps, a plastic baggie and 2 additional cut straws were located – each with fentanyl residue – as well as a used needle.

DCF was notified and took custody of the child.

Tufts, 35, and Orlick, 38, are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.