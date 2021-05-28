Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Port Charlotte couple facing drug charges, child placed with DCF

items.[0].image.alt
CCSO
Port Charlotte drug bust
Port Charlotte drug bust
Port Charlotte drug bust
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 13:59:46-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte couple is facing drug charges after deputies served a search warrant on their home and placed a child in the care of DCF.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Ave., under suspected drug activity.

When deputies informed Brandon Tufts that they were there to search the home, he began to resist and yelled out to his girlfriend, Jennifer Orlick, to lock the door. Tufts was handcuffed and put in a patrol car.

As deputies approached the property, Orlick ran and locked the sliding door in an effort to keep them out.

To ensure Orlick was not arming herself, deputies removed the screen and blinds from an open window. Through the window, they advised her they had a search warrant and she was asked to open the door and step outside. Deputies were able to get the front door open and Orlick exited with a child.

Deputies searched the home and found the following:

  • 5.5g of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies
  • 11.6g of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card)
  • 37.9 g of unidentified substances, being sent for testing
  • 2g of methamphetamine
  • Over $1,150 in cash
  • Misc. other paraphernalia, including straws with residue and a scale

In the trash can next to the bed in the room where the child sleeps, a plastic baggie and 2 additional cut straws were located – each with fentanyl residue – as well as a used needle.
DCF was notified and took custody of the child.

Tufts, 35, and Orlick, 38, are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku