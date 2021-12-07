Popular Naples chef hospitalized following accident

NAPLES, Fla. — A beloved Naples chef remains hospitalized following a gruesome accident over the weekend.

Brian Roland has been a star in Naples’ high-end culinary scene for close to 20 years. On Monday night, the local celebrity chef was in critical condition after being trapped beneath an elevator at a Ferrari dealership in North Naples.

The incident happed at Ferrari of Naples, located at 11291 Tamiami Trail Norton Saturday night. At 9:30 p.m., a Collier County Sheriff’s officer responded to an emergency call and found Roland pinned beneath a freight elevator platform.

Rescue crews were able to extract Roland, who was then transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Roland remained in critical condition according to hospital officials.

A 42-year-old native of New Jersey, Roland was well-known in the cooking community. He did a variety of live TV appearances for FOX4’s morning show over the past 13 years.

Roland worked as executive chef at three local high-end restaurants before starting Crave Culinaire in 2013, according to the company’s website.

Crave Culinaire is a catering and personal chef company that Roland runs with his wife, Nicole.

Roland is respected as much for his charity work as he is for his cooking. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Roland has donated his time and food to a variety of organizations over the years, helping raise money for children’s hospitals, foster kids, and the homeless among other causes.

Details of the accident have not become available, and the Roland family has asked for privacy.

FOX4 contacted two witnesses listed in the police report, but both witnesses said they wouldn’t comment out of respect for the family

The Roland family would like to thank our community for the overwhelming support and prayers during this difficult time. We kindly ask that you please respect the family and Crave Culinaire team members privacy. We thank you all for your cooperation and support.

The Roland Family

Representatives of Crave Culinaire also declined to provide a statement when we spoke to them.

FOX4 also reached out to Ferrari of Naples, but the dealership’s general manager said he could not comment.

