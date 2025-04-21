Watch Now
Pope Francis has died, Monday morning

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88
Filippo Monteforte/AP
Pope Francis arrives to lead the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the pandemic in the Vatican gardens Monday, May 31, 2021 (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)
Posted

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, has died Monday. He was 88.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

