Poor paving at Fort Myers complex leading to busing issues

FORT MYERS, FLA — If you look just outside of the Lago Del Sol Apartments' front entrance, you'll see a small sign that says "closed."

It was placed there to warn drivers away from a massive pothole that has engulfed the marked entry.

But, after spending an afternoon near the complex entryway, FOX 4 learned that most people who live in those apartments are either driving through the complex's exit or driving over the damaged road, to get in. ​

One tenant, says they have lived there for more than two years, and most people ignore the sign because they're tired of waiting for it to be fixed.

"When I first moved in here it started as a mid-sized hole, and it just got bigger and bigger over time," said Charlisa Hood.

Another tenant, who wants to remain anonymous says they agree.

"I was pregnant when they sent us a letter for the first time. My daughter will be two in November," she said.

But now, Hood says that bumpy ride isn't just impacting her car's shocks. It's also affecting her kids' education.

"My children are special needs they bus supposed to be able to able to pick them up right here, their bus can't come here," said Hood.

The mom of seven says she was counting on that bus this school year.

"I can't take them I got more kids that I have to be here [with] and I can't divide myself to go take them and then divide myself [to be at home] at the same time. So, it's a hindrance because the bus can't get through," said Hood.

She adds that she's complained to complex management and so has the Lee County School District.

In a statement, the district confirmed that more than a year ago, on January 8, 2020, a member of its safety team told the complex manager that, "A large pothole needed to be repaired due to concerns over students' safety."

In the meantime, the bus for students with special needs that Hood's kids would be riding is doing pick-up and drop-off at the front of the complex.

"Tried to send her back they said she'd have to stand practically in the middle of the road just to catch the bus and it's not safe to be on the edge of the road," said Hood, "She's going to continue on virtual learning."

When asked, Hood says all she wants is for the complex to get the entranceway fixed. But she also tells FOX 4 that after more than a year of waiting, she's not holding her breath.

"They told us it was going to get fixed and that's the best it got fixed right there," said Hood.

FOX 4 made some calls to see why the complex entryway is like this and get a timetable of when it would be fixed.

A woman, who identified herself as an Assistant Complex Manager, told us the road was supposed to be fixed in December.

​She told us there were issues with the pavement company and that slowed the repair job down.

She also told FOX 4 that they were working to get the issues resolved and that work on the road would start "soon."

