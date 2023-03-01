Polk County Public Schools begin searching overseas for new staff

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As schools across Florida continue to look for teachers, Polk County Public Schools has begun searching overseas for new staff.

Polk County Schools said they will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 24-25 to "recruit teachers and non-instructional employees."

Representatives from Lee County and St. Lucie County school districts will also be on the trip.

Polk County Schools said teachers would start at $47,500, and all PCPS jobs pay at least $15 per hour and other benefits.