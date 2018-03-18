Police warns of virtual kidnappings during Spring Break

Fair
Police say virtual kidnapping cases are extremely high during this time of the year. It starts with a phone call or text -- with someone on the other line pretending to have kidnapped a loved one. They will try anything to trick you into sending them money -- but one officer is telling you to not fall for their trap.
Police say if this happens to you, call 911.