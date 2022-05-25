Police want you to be aware of house rental scams in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Many people in Southwest Florida continue to look for housing and as hard as it is to find the right rental and make matters worse... police say scams that include house rentals continue to be a growing problem. This includes areas throughout Cape Coral - as we already know Cape Coral continues to be one of the fastest growing cities.

A local woman was busy looking for a house to rent online and says she came across what she feels was a scam so she took her concerns to police and found out it was indeed a scam and police continue to keep an eye on these types of incidents.

Dianna Aponte explains how she used a well known online website to send a message about a home that she was very interested in. Aponte says the house was the right area in Cape Coral and the right price around $1,400 so she was eager to see it in person. She received a message back from a male who told her she could go see the house but that he could not meet her in person and when she gets to the house to text him to get a code.

"When I get to the house he'll give me a code to go in and that sound kind of suspicious and also the price of the rental, so I called a male friend to come with me I'm a female I'm scared," says Aponte.

When she got to the house... "We saw the house it's brand new, it's beautiful and then we started seeing in the bathroom mirrors fraud, scam stickers, alert, be careful and in the kitchen on the fridge and the kitchen counter a whole bunch of brochures from the company that says it's the real owner of the house with the number advising this is a scam."

She took pictures while inside the house and felt uneasy about it so when the male contacted her back... "I told him I was going to think about it and he sent me the link for the application that I didn't fill out so then he called me 3 times that night but I didn't pick up then next day twice and I didn't pick up."

Aponte decided to go to the police department and file a report because something was telling her it seemed quote fishy.

To where Cape Coral Police Officer Brandon Sancho explains, "It happens all too often. It happens more than it should."

Officer Sancho says he has heard and personally seen what he calls scams like this plenty of times... "Just based on my prior experience working on the road I've dealt with several of these where victims are this type of crime where they actually provided their personal information like their licenses they also sent money through bank apps like zelle to pay for alleged down payment and created a fake contract with these scammers. If they see a house for $1,000 and its 2,000 square feet here in the city of Cape Coral that's most likely not going to be accurate so what we are going to recommend that they do is try to work with a licensed realtor or directly with the rental agency."

Officer Sancho also explains those sticker that Aponte saw throughout the house, "Those stickers are most likely put on by the actual agency that's renting the house so not the scammer."

The tough part is Officer Sancho says it's very difficult to actually locate the people who pull this off because, "most likely they'll be overseas, if they are here though there going to be using fictitious phone numbers."

And if they do locate who is doing it they can face serious charged, "If we actually are able to locate these people it's going to be grand theft and also different charges including most likely sending large sums of money in excess of $750, anything above $750 we can charge them with a slew of charges including felony."

His advice if you are searching for a rental, "Try to check the Lee County property appraisal website and see if that person is the actual owner. If people are giving you access codes and alleged owner is not on site but giving you access code to make entry to house don't it's very dangerous. Your hardworking money that you earned... try to protect it don't just be giving out you money through bank apps like that."

Aponte is glad she filed a police report and adds, "The scams are everywhere if you don't go to the police department when I went there and report it it's just going to continue and continue. I thought it's my responsibility as a citizen to notify I don't want this to happen in my community or anyone else."

Police say if you think you are experiencing something odd when on your house search you can call within city limits to have officer dispatched and meet with them for official report. Or you can call or come to Cape Coral Police Department to file a report.