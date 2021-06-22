Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police trying to identify two individuals from an attempted assault in Fort Myers

One attempted to 'aggressively assault' a driver
items.[0].image.alt
Fort Myers Police Department
This is the individual, who attempted to assault the driver.
Individual, who attempted to assault driver
Individuals FMPD is seeking to identify
Car the individuals were driving
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 15:03:13-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals, who were involved in an attempted assault against another individual at a red light intersection of Fowler and Second St.

They were seen driving out of the downtown area in a four-door black hatchback vehicle at approximately 7 pm.

When they left the downtown area during the light change, a man in a blue tank top and hat exited the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to assault the victim as she sat in her vehicle at the light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku