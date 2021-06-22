Police trying to identify two individuals from an attempted assault in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals, who were involved in an attempted assault against another individual at a red light intersection of Fowler and Second St.

They were seen driving out of the downtown area in a four-door black hatchback vehicle at approximately 7 pm.

When they left the downtown area during the light change, a man in a blue tank top and hat exited the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to assault the victim as she sat in her vehicle at the light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD office or Crime Stoppers.