Police to conduct operation to increase safety on Cape Coral roadways

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a high visibility traffic enforcement operation Saturday to increase traffic safety awareness.

Cape Police has the mission to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on the roadways in Cape Coral. The citywide operation will be conducted by patrol and traffic officers.

Officers will focus on moving violations including speeding, aggressive driving as well as red-light and stop sign violations. They will also focus on criminal violations including Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and reckless driving.

The department says visible enforcement increases awareness, encourages motorists to obey traffic laws and reduces crashes. They also are encouraging you to drive courteously and obey the traffic laws.

If you are impaired, use a designated driver, ride share app or taxi to avoid the costly fines of a DUI arrest.

