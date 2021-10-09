Watch
Police searching for Richard Louis Miank

Miank is considered missing and endangered
Cape Coral Police Department
Richard Miank is missing and endangered.
Richard Miank
Posted at 9:29 PM, Oct 08, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police officers are searching for Richard Louis Miank, who was reported missing and endangered Friday, October 8, 2021.

Miank was last seen near South East 14th Lane and Academy Boulevard.

Miank is a white male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Miank drives a blue Mazda Protégé with Florida license plate: 371QIS.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

