NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's office is searching for 25-year-old Leighann Hope Adams, who is from Georgia, but has recently visited family in Naples.

Adams was last seen on July 28, 2021 in the White Lake Boulevard area. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 125 pounds and has red hair as well as blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s at 239-252-9300.