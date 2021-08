CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are looking for 30-year-old Rachel Marie Bazley, who is missing and endangered.

She is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Bazley has blue eyes and a shaved head.

The 30-year-old woman drives a silver PT Cruiser with Florida Tag PARH55.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 immediately.