CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lucas L. Gmitter is considered a missing and endangered person. He was last seen on the night of October 5, 2021 at 11 p.m. walking north bound from the 800 block of South East 32nd Street.

He is a 35-year-old white man, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.