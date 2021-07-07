Police searching for missing endangered juvenile from Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are searching for a missing endangered teen.

James Gould is a white male, 16, approximately 5’11’, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a Fourth of July light gray t-shirt, white cotton shorts, a blue/gray hat with a fishing hook on it and white Crocs.

Cape Coral Police James Gould, missing endangered juvenile

Gould was last seen on foot leaving the 700 block of NE 16th Place.



Gould is known to frequent local bridges to fish. He was possibly carrying a black backpack and fishing poles.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at 239-574-3223.

Reference case number 21-014687.