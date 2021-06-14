Police searching for missing endangered Cape Coral man

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE:

Mr. Ohmart has been located safe.

Cape Coral Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered man.

Robert Kelly Ohmart, 34, is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ohmart was last seen on June 14, at 11:20 am in the 3800 block of NE 17th Avenue, in Cape Coral. He was wearing a blue Ariat shirt, blue shorts with paint stains, and black sneakers.

CCPD

Ohmart is driving a red 2008 Ford F-150 truck, bearing Florida tag, 3195XP.

Ohmart made threats of self-harm and has been entered as a missing/endangered person.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at (239) 574-3223.