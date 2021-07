FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joaquin Garcia, 59, was reported missing on July 8 by his husband who advised Garcia suffers from severe medical conditions and is considered endangered.

Garcia was last seen leaving the Howard Johnson on July 2 at 7 a.m. in his silver Toyota van bearing Florida tag #ISUL68.

Garcia was last seen wearing a green shirt, jeans and blue tennis shoes. If you have seen Garcia or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department.