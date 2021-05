CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing and endangered 21-year-old man from Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police

Julio Chang Alamo, is about 5’7” tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Julio was last seen on May 14, at 3 p.m., on foot near the 2200 block of NW 21st Place. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Cape Coral Police at (239) 574-3223.