Police searching for Marie Rosemy Esther Mercy

Mercy considered a missing and endangered person
Cape Coral Police Department
Marie Rosemy Esther Mercy was last seen at 12:45 a.m. on October 6, 2021.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 16:24:39-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are searching for Marie Rosemy Esther Mercy.

She is a 39-year-old Black woman, who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She is also 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Mercy was last seen at approximately 12:45 a.m. on October 6, 2021. Police say she may have left the area on foot in an unknown direction from the 1300 block of North East Van Loon Lane.

She was last seen wearing a green dress.

If you have any information, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

