Police searching for endangered missing woman from Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 4/21:

Maria Feliciano has been located safe.

Cape Coral Police are searching for a missing endangered woman. Maria Jennifer Feliciano, is 33-years-old and described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cape Coral Police

Feliciano was reported as missing on April 20th. She was last seen near the 1200 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway in a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan bearing Florida tag LLKB84.

Feliciano was wearing a burgundy-flowered dress with beige sandals and a black purse.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at (239) 574-3223.