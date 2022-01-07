Police searching for driver who fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is looking for the driver who police say hit a man riding his bike at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Solomon Boulevard in Fort Myers at 5 PM on Thursday.

In a press release, FMPD says witnesses say that the driver of a small blue sedan crossed multiple lanes on Colonial Boulevard before hitting the bike rider and taking off down Colonial Boulevard towards Cape Coral.

Fort Myers police say the man riding his bike was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment.

Witnesses also told Fort Myers Police that the driver’s license plate could have a partial Florida tag of HPV or HBV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

