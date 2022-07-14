Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for suspects accused of Home Depot robbery

0DEE9541-5C63-4D98-9E0E-422AAA3B1736.jpg
FMPD
0DEE9541-5C63-4D98-9E0E-422AAA3B1736.jpg
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 08:44:26-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — Fort Myers Police responded to a Home Depot robbery on Forum Blvd and are searching for the suspects who stole approximately $1,246

According to photos captured, a middle-aged white male wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and flips was with a middle-aged white woman.

FMPD says the couple walked in around 5:20 PM on July 6th.

The two walked around multiple aisles grabbing items inside their shopping carts then left the store without paying.

The Home Depot Prevention personnel confronted the suspects and got the items back. The two left in a gray Nissan Versa.

For those who can identify the suspects contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-tips.

HomeDepot3.png
HomeDepot1.PNG
HomeDepot.png
HomeDepot2.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4