Police search for suspects accused of Home Depot robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to a Home Depot robbery on Forum Blvd and are searching for the suspects who stole approximately $1,246

According to photos captured, a middle-aged white male wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and flips was with a middle-aged white woman.

FMPD says the couple walked in around 5:20 PM on July 6th.

The two walked around multiple aisles grabbing items inside their shopping carts then left the store without paying.

The Home Depot Prevention personnel confronted the suspects and got the items back. The two left in a gray Nissan Versa.

For those who can identify the suspects contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-tips.

