Police search for stolen pick-up truck and suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police detectives are searching for a 2017 White Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck and the suspect they believe stole the vehicle.

The vehicle was taken between the night of January 31, 2022 and the morning of February 2, 2022. It is described as having a “79” Sticker on the left rear window and an Instagram handle in pink on the right side of the rear window. FMPD also says the tag that was attached to the vehicle is HGFZ31.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle is a male and is also a suspect for Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Myers Police Department or SWFL Crime Stoppers.