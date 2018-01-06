Police search for shooters in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. --- Hendry County Deputies are searching for two males involved in a shooting late Friday evening near the Tall Pines area of LaBelle.

According to Deputies the two suspects were seen running on foot from the scene.

The victim involved in the shooting was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies have closed off Lincoln Avenue East to Elm Street and West Bridge Street. This includes limited access to Lincoln by Lee Street, Riverview and Missouri Street.

Investigators are still on the scene and are stopping all vehicles. Only individuals with live in the area are being permitted beyond the closed areas.

Deputies say at this time residents are not in any danger.

We will continue to update you as we get more information.